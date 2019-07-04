Debate grows over possible U.S. acceptance of nuclear freeze by N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 3 (Yonhap) -- This week's impromptu meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border was quickly overshadowed to some extent by reports suggesting the Trump administration is preparing to settle for a nuclear freeze by the North.
The idea, which was reported by the New York Times on Sunday, is a far cry from the Trump administration's insistence thus far on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.
But the paper reported that U.S. officials are weighing it as a significant but limited first step. And the administration hopes it will create a foundation for the next round of talks.
Emerging Sunday from his nearly hourlong meeting with Kim, Trump said the two agreed to resume working-level negotiations that had ground to a halt following the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said he expects the talks to take place in mid-July at a place yet to be determined.
Most notable among the idea's critics is Trump's own National Security Adviser John Bolton.
In a tweet early Monday, the hawkish adviser slammed the approach as a "reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President."
"There should be consequences," he said, after claiming that no one on the National Security Council had discussed or heard of any desire to "settle for a nuclear freeze" by the North.
Before the dust had a chance to settle, Axios published a new report Tuesday that attributed the idea of a nuclear freeze to the U.S.'s top North Korea envoy, Stephen Biegun.
In an off-the-record briefing with reporters on Sunday, Biegun said the administration is looking for a "complete freeze of (weapons of mass destruction) programs," according to Axios.
With that in place, the administration wants to negotiate with North Korea a roadmap toward denuclearization that could involve concessions from the U.S. short of sanctions relief, such as humanitarian aid and a presence in each other's capitals, Biegun was quoted as saying.
The give and take approach has its supporters.
Joel Wit, a former U.S. State Department official who was involved in nuclear negotiations with the North, underscored the need for difficult compromises in order to reach a deal.
"The Trump administration will have to accept a deal that falls short of North Korea giving up all of its weapons right away but that lays out a path to final denuclearization in phases," he wrote in the New York Times on Monday. "The North Koreans will have to accept that they cannot get the comprehensive relief from international sanctions that they want right away."
There are others who have called for a more robust approach.
"If North Korea committed to an endpoint of the United Nations definition of denuclearization and to an agreement to abandon not only its production capabilities but also its existing arsenal, then the United States may be able to lock in a freeze as a key component of a significant deal," Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, wrote in a piece for The Hill.
"In continuing negotiations, the Trump administration should insist on a comprehensive roadmap to denuclearization, enforce sanctions, resume military exercises, uphold human rights, and refrain from harsh rhetoric or escalatory threats."
