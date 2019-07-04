S. Korea posts current account surplus in May
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account balanced turned to black in May, one month after the country posted its first deficit in seven years amid sluggish exports, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$4.95 billion in the month, marking a turnaround from a $660 million deficit the month before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The turnaround was largely attributed to a $1.16 billion surplus in the primary income account, which in April posted a $4.33 billion deficit due to a seasonal surge in dividend payments.
In May, the country's products account surplus narrowed to $5.39 billion from a $5.67 billion surplus the month earlier, but its service account deficit also narrowed to $900 million from $1.43 billion over the cited period, according to the data.
Seoul's exports have been on a steady decline since December due to sluggish global demand and a slump in the semiconductor market.
Outbound shipments again dropped 10.8 percent on-year to $48 billion in May, while imports inched down 1 percent to $42.64 billion.
The country's deficit in the tourism account widened to $940 million from $680 million, but its surplus in the construction account also rose to a little more than $1 billion from $630 million in April.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)