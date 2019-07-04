Rays' Choi Ji-man lands on IL with ankle injury

The 28-year-old journeyman is batting .266/.351/.423 in 70 games with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He has already set a career high in RBIs and is one shy of matching his single-season best in home runs. Choi, who was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Rays last summer, has also established career highs in games played, runs scored (28), hits (64), total bases (102) and walks (30).