Hyundai Glovis expands sales networks in India
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it has expanded sales networks in India to strengthen its presence in the emerging market.
Hyundai Glovis has recently set up sales offices in the northern Indian city of Delhi and the southern port city of Mumbai to win deals in the local cars, auto parts and general cargoes delivery markets, the company said in a statement.
The company has operated two sales offices in Chennai and Anantapur in the southern part of the world's second-most populous country.
India's logistics markets are expected to grow by 34 percent to US$215 billion by 2020 from $160 billion in 2018 as the local authorities make an aggressive investment in infrastructure for the logistics industry, the statement said.
