'Parasite' becomes best ticket-selling S. Korean movie in Vietnam of all time

10:10 July 04, 2019

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes, became the highest-grossing South Korean movie shown in Vietnam of all time, its distribution company said Thursday.

The comic satire directed by Bong Joon-ho surpassed US$1.95 million in ticket sales in Vietnam as of Monday in the first 11 days of its run, according to CJ Entertainment.

It outnumbered the former record of $1.86 million set by "Train to Busan" in 2016.

Released on June 21, "Parasite" topped the Vietnamese box office in the first week and was in second place after Walt Disney's animated film "Toy Story 4" in the following week, CJ Entertainment said.

"Parasite," which became the first South Korean film to win the Cannes' highest prize, has attracted more than 9.6 million viewers in South Korea.

The image provided by CJ Entertainment shows a scene from "Parasite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

