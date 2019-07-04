Moon's support hits near 8-month high on DMZ meeting: poll
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating hit a near eight-month high this week on the back of the first-ever meeting by leaders of the two Koreas and the United States at the inter-Korean border, a poll showed Thursday.
Moon's support came to 52.4 percent this week, up 4.5 percentage points from the previous week, according to a Gallup Korea poll of 1,506 people across the country. The survey was conducted from Monday to Wednesday.
It marked the highest level since the second week of November with 53.7 percent, it said.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shook hands at the inter-Korean border in a historic moment on Sunday. They also met President Moon together before holding one-on-one talks on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas.
The pollster said the DMZ meeting was the impetus behind the increase in Moon's approval rate, which had remained in the 40 percent range amid an economic slowdown.
The support rating for the ruling Democratic Party reached 42.1 percent this week, up 0.6 percentage point from the previous week. It marked a second straight weekly gain.
The reading for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party came to a four-month low of 28.2 percent, down 2.4 percentage points from a week earlier.
The poll had a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
