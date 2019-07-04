Australian student released from detention in N. Korea: media
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- An Australian student who had been missing in North Korea over the past week has been released from detention and safely left the communist nation, Australia's prime minister was quoted as saying Thursday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in a statement to the Australian parliament that Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old university student in Pyongyang, has been released thanks to the Swedish government's assistance, according to foreign news reports.
Earlier, NK News said Sigley was safe in China and was set to travel to Tokyo later in the day.
"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country, and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," Morrison was quoted as saying. DPRK is the abbreviation of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The confirmation came shortly after a special envoy from the Swedish government, Kent Rolf Magnus Hardstedt, held a series of talks with senior North Korean officials in Pyongyang this week. Hardstedt and his team arrived in the North Korean capital on Monday.
The Australian government, which does not have an embassy in Pyongyang, has been working with the Swedish government on Sigley's disappearance.
"Swedish authorities advised they met with senior officials with the DPRK and raised the issue of Alek's disappearance," Morrison said. "On behalf of the Australian government I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release."
The grounds for his arrest have not been made public.
