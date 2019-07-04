(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms
SEJONG, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The government will come up with measures to deal with a looming shorter workweek at smaller firms, the finance minister said Thursday.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting with executives of major South Korean companies at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul.
The business lobby speaks for about 140,000 big companies, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.
In July 2018, the 52-hour workweek went into effect for companies with more than 300 employees. Firms with 50 to 299 workers and those with five to 49 workers will be subject to the new rule starting Jan. 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, respectively.
Hong also reiterated the government's promise to lift regulations as he explained a set of incentives to induce corporate investment.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said the government would speed up administrative procedures and work out the differences of relevant parties to ensure three large corporate projects worth about 8 trillion won (US$6.8 billion) can quickly break ground.
One of the projects involves the construction of a 4.6 trillion-won theme park that includes a hotel and a golf course in Hwaseong, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul. The theme park project had floundered for more than a decade.
The meeting was arranged to seek cooperation from the business community and listen to difficulties facing South Korean companies.
