Senior diplomat reprimanded over Moon-Trump talks leak
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A senior diplomat has been reprimanded in connection with the leak of the contents of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The diplomat, formerly based at the South Korean Embassy in Washington D.C., was penalized with reduced wages for a three-month period, as decided last week by the government's central disciplinary committee, a ministry official told reporters.
He was under investigation for lax supervision in connection with the unauthorized disclosure by one of his junior colleagues of the May 7 phone call between the two leaders.
The foreign ministry sacked the diplomat who leaked the phone talks to Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and filed criminal complaints with the prosecution against him and Khang over the incident.
Another official was also penalized for relaying the diplomat a copy of the conversation.
In the phone talks, Moon reportedly asked Trump to visit Seoul immediately after his May 25-28 trip to Japan, and Trump proposed a short stop in Seoul on his way back home from Tokyo.
Khang disclosed the conversation in early May, accusing Moon of "begging" for Trump to visit.
Meanwhile, the disciplinary panel decided to dismiss former ambassador to Malaysia Toh Kyung-hwan for alleged power abuse against his staff and accepting gifts from businessmen in violation of South Korea's anti-graft law, according to ministry officials.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)