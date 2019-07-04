(LEAD) Athletes' Village for Gwangju swimming competition to open Friday

The German delegation, which will enter South Korea through Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Friday morning, is scheduled to attend a ceremony the same day at the village in the southwestern city of Gwangju to mark the village's opening, along with the delegations of South Korea, the United States and the Netherlands. About 100 athletes, including 68 South Koreans, are expected to enter the village to take part in the July 12-28 swimming competition.