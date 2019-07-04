Go to Contents
2nd S. Korean-made helicopter completes first flight

16:34 July 04, 2019

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has successfully completed the first flight of a light armed helicopter (LAH).

The LAH mated with a 1,032-horsepower engine is the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter and is smaller than the Surion in terms of size, it said.

KAI began to develop the LAH in June 2015 and unveiled its prototype in December last year. It had conducted ground tests to confirm the main systems and their stability since January, the company said in a statement.

"The company is targeting to finish the development process of the LAH by November 2022 before it is deployed to the Army," a company spokesman said.

This file photo provided by Korea Aerospace Industries Co. shows a light armed helicopter, the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion transport utility helicopter, in test flight. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

