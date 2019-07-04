Jeju Air opens Busan-Singapore route
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Thursday it has opened a Busan-Singapore route to better serve its customers.
Jeju Air began to provide four flights a week from Gimhae International Airport to Singapore, starting from Thursday, the company said in a statement.
The Busan-Singapore route is the longest route operated by Jeju Air, it said.
Currently, the budget carrier operates a total of 44 planes, including 41 leased planes and three purchased aircraft. It serves 75 routes, including 69 international routes to Japan, China and Southeast Asia.
