Building collapse kills 1 person, injures 3 others
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A five-story building in South Korea collapsed on Thursday, killing one person and injuring three others, firefighters said.
The building, located in Jamwon-dong, southern Seoul, crumbled at around 2:23 p.m. while demolition work was being carried out.
The collapse sent debris raining down on three vehicles that were passing by on a nearby road.
One woman, identified only by the surname Lee, was rescued from the debris around four hours after the collapse but died later.
A man who was in the same car was also rescued and sent to a nearby hospital. He reportedly remains unconscious. They were said to be a couple planning to marry.
Two others in their 60s sustained minor injuries.
Constructed in 1996, the building was being demolished for new facilities on the spot.
Investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
