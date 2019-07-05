Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- EU mulls sanctions on failure to ratify ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Third-year crisis: complacency or incapability (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan's export restriction is retaliation clearly violating int'l law: presidential office (Donga llbo)
-- Japan's export curb comes as retaliation: presidential office (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential office vows to face Japan's retaliation, focuses on diplomatic efforts (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Japan in all-out war without exit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office says Japan's export restriction is retaliation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Na Kyung-won's labor philosophy retreats to premodern period (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office, finance ministry open fire together, claiming Japan violates int'l law, with 'corresponding measures' to come (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Apple, Qualcomm under range of Japan's retaliation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki calls for 'corresponding measures on evident economic retaliation' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't scrambles over Japan's restriction (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea says Japan violates WTO rules (Korea Herald)
-- After export curbs, S. Korea warns Japan of 'corresponding measures' (Korea Times)
