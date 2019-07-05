Korean-language dailies

-- EU mulls sanctions on failure to ratify ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Third-year crisis: complacency or incapability (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan's export restriction is retaliation clearly violating int'l law: presidential office (Donga llbo)

-- Japan's export curb comes as retaliation: presidential office (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Presidential office vows to face Japan's retaliation, focuses on diplomatic efforts (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, Japan in all-out war without exit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office says Japan's export restriction is retaliation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Na Kyung-won's labor philosophy retreats to premodern period (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential office, finance ministry open fire together, claiming Japan violates int'l law, with 'corresponding measures' to come (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. Apple, Qualcomm under range of Japan's retaliation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki calls for 'corresponding measures on evident economic retaliation' (Korea Economic Daily)

