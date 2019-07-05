(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 5)

According to the government probe, the 1.8-ton wooden boat, carrying four men, began sailing on June 8 and crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea border between the two Koreas, about four days later. It moved further south in the following days until reaching the dock at Samcheok Port at around 6:20 a.m. on June 15. One of the crew then alighted and sought to borrow a mobile phone from a resident. The military was not aware of the arrival of the North Koreans until a report was made to the police. While the boat was sailing through territorial waters for about two-and-a-half days, neither the military nor the Coast Guard detected it.