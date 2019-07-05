(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 5)

The KEC had set up a sister company to change the workers' status to full-time salaried employees. And yet some unionists kept striking to demand the direct hiring by the mother company. After being released from six days in detention for orchestrating violent rallies in front of the National Assembly, Kim Myeong-hwan, chairman of the KCTU, ferociously attacked the Moon Jae-in administration for not fulfilling its campaign promise to completely remove contract workers from the public domain. "They are outraged over the government dragging its feet on this fundamental issue over the last two years," he fumed.