Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 29 -- Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-- N.K. calls Trump's meeting offer 'interesting suggestion'
-- Trump arrives in South Korea for two-day visit
30 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks, jointly visit DMZ
-- Trump meets with N.K. leader, steps briefly into N. Korea
-- Trump, Kim agree to resume working-level nuclear talks
-- Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
July 1 -- Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
2 -- S. Korea says U.N. approved release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea
4 -- Australian student released from detention in N. Korea
