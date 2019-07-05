S. Korean stocks close nearly flat after choppy trading
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat Friday amid an apparent lack of any clear momentum to guide investors in either direction. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 2,110.59. Trading volume was moderate at 452 million shares worth about 3.96 trillion won (US$3.38 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 494 to 315.
The index got off to a weak start, gaining only 0.08 percent, but moved into negative terrain as market kingpin Samsung Electronics, the world's largest chipmaker, said its second-quarter operating profits have more than halved from a year earlier.
"South Korean stocks began to lose ground even before the market opened due to the disappointing performance of Samsung Electronics. The stock market rebounded after foreigners turned to buying," Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities, said.
Foreign investors sold a net 25 billion won, with institutions scooping up a net 126.6 billion won. Individuals offloaded a net 105 billion won.
Large caps were mixed at the close, although techs were visibly in negative terrain.
Samsung Electronics slipped 0.76 percent to 45,650 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 2.56 percent to 68,400 won.
Autos were among the winners.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor surged 1.80 percent to 141,500 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advanced 1.76 percent to 43,400 won.
The local currency closed at 1,170.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.80 won from the previous session's close.
