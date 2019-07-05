Moon considering meeting with business leaders
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in may hold a meeting with the heads of South Korea's major conglomerates next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday as it strives to revitalize the economy.
Moon is "considering a related schedule but no decision has been made yet," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
The president is weighing an option to invite dozens of business leaders to the presidential compound in Seoul around Wednesday.
On Jan. 15, he had a meeting with about 130 business figures at Cheong Wa Dae.
This time, however, he is reportedly considering a smaller event involving the leaders of the nation's 30 largest conglomerates.
Some of the businesses have been hit hard by Japan's tech material export control, which came in apparent response to a diplomatic spat over shared history.
