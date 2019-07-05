Korea Exchange to review possible delisting of Kolon TissueGene
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange, South Korea's bourse operator, said Friday it will review whether Kolon TissueGene Inc., an affiliate of Kolon Life Science, is eligible for listing on the stock market, two days after the government formally revoked its permit for the gene therapy drug Invossa for mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient.
In a statement, the bourse operator said it will make a decision on possible delisting of Kolon TissueGene by July 26.
Depending on the outcome of the review, shares of Kolon TissueGene could be delisted or remain on the KOSDAQ market.
Kolon TissueGene, a U.S.-based affiliate of Kolon Life Science, was listed on the secondary market in 2017. The trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since May 29.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it made the final decision banning the production and sales of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science in late May and ordered the suspension of sales in April.
Kolon Life acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally did not disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval.
State regulators added that the drugmaker failed to provide a scientific cause for the mix-up.
A material used in Invossa, which was approved for sale in 2017, came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the drug authorities.
There have been no cases of side effects associated with Invossa, but all people who have received treatment will be closely monitored for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 doses of the drug so far.
