Far-right party to again put up protest tents in central Seoul
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- A far-right minor party reiterated Friday its members will resume camping out at a central square in Seoul this weekend despite the city government's warning against what it called an illegal protest.
Rep. Cho Won-jin, co-head of the Our Republican Party, told a radio talk show that the party will pitch protest tents at Gwanghwamun Square again to press for a special probe into the deaths of five conservative protesters in 2017.
The party, consisting of loyalists to ousted former President Park Geun-hye, began the sit-in there on May 10 and moved the tents to a nearby site last Friday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul.
"We will return the tents from Cheonggye Plaza to Gwanghwamun Square this weekend," Cho said. "If Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon wants to prevent us from putting up the tents, he will have to bring 5,000 flowerpots there."
The city government deemed their protest illegal and placed 80 large potted trees at the place after the party temporarily removed the tents.
He defended the party's protest as a legitimate action "to appeal to the public" to find out the truth behind the deaths of five participants in street protests against Park's impeachment in 2017. The party has accused Seoul Mayor Park of neglecting his duty to protect citizens.
Cho criticized Seoul city's move to crack down on their protest, saying many liberal civic groups and political parties have staged camping protests in central areas in Seoul.
The party was established in July 2017 after ex-President Park was ousted from office in March over a corruption scandal. Gwanghwamun Square was the main place of the candlelight protests against her from late 2016.
