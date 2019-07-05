Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #fire

Hundreds evacuated after fire at building in western Seoul

19:47 July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- About 300 people were evacuated due to a blaze at a commercial building in western Seoul on Friday, authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 6 p.m. on an outer wall on the first floor of the 11-story building, they said. It was put out about 20 minutes later, with no casualties reported.

Authorities said the fire seems to have started in an outdoor air conditioning unit. They are investigating to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

A building in Seoul that was damaged by fire on July 5, 2019. The blaze, which broke out at around 6 p.m., was put out in about 20 minutes. No casualties were reported. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK