Another body found in Budapest search for boat accident victims
GENEVA, July 5 (Yonhap) -- A body was found Friday some 66 kilometers away from the spot where a tour boat sank in the Danube River in Budapest, officials said.
A joint South Korean and Hungarian team is trying to identify the body presumed to be of a woman.
If confirmed as a South Korean victim of the sinking, it will bring the total number of Koreans killed in the May 29 sinking to 25, with one left missing.
The sightseeing boat, carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, sank after it collided with a larger Swiss cruise ship on May 29.
Seven other Korean passengers were rescued right after the accident, while the two Hungarian crew also drowned.
The ship was raised from the riverbed last month.
