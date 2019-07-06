Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon squares off against Abe's 'trade attack' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Memory chip industry in crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to meet heads of conglomerates over Japan's export control (Donga llbo)
-- Koreans angered by Japan's export curbs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung Electronics' operating profit estimated at 6.5 tln won (Segye Times)
-- Moon to meet heads of 30 largest conglomerates on July 10 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Abe administration reportedly using trade with S. Korea for elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Victims of Japan's wartime atrocities upset about Abe's use of history for politics (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan's export control against S. Korea gets underway (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae holds a series of meetings with business leaders (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Semiconductor factories may be forced to halt operations in late July (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung Electronics Q2 beats expectations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Finance chief to talk with top CEOs on Japan's export curbs (Korea Herald)
-- Korea struggles to cope with Japan's trade retaliation (Korea Times)
