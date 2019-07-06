Go to Contents
14:00 July 06, 2019

July 7

1953 -- UNESCO establishes an office in South Korea.

1962 -- South Korea and Morocco establish diplomatic relations.

1995 -- Nelson Mandela, the president of South Africa, visits South Korea.

2010 -- A number of South Korean websites, including those of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, are hampered by a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. They were later found to be masterminded by North Korea.

2017 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has three-way summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Japanese Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The three leaders agreed to put maximum pressure on North Korea to bring the communist state to dialogue on ending its nuclear ambitions.

2018 -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Korea for talks on its nuclear program.

