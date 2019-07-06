(LEAD) Far-right party puts up protest tents in Gwanghwamun Square
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- A minor far-right party set up tents in a symbolic square in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite the city government's warning against what it called an illegal protest.
The Our Republican Party placed four protest tents in Gwanghwamun Square to press for a special probe into the deaths of five conservative protesters in 2017.
The party, consisting of loyalists to ousted former President Park Geun-hye, has been holding sit-in protests in central Seoul since early May and trying to set up tents on Gwanghwamun Square, calling for a probe into the deaths of five participants in street protests against Park's impeachment in 2017.
The party was established in July 2017 after ex-President Park was ousted from office in March over a corruption scandal. Gwanghwamun Square was the main venue of the candlelight protests against her starting late 2016.
The city government deemed their protest illegal and placed 80 large potted trees on the square to block their move, but party members set up the tents on the square after holding a rally earlier in the day.
There were no clashes between party members and the police.
The city government said it ordered the party to voluntarily remove the tents by 6 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, city officials will have the tents taken away, it noted.
Rep. Cho Won-jin, co-head of the party, criticized Seoul city's move to crack down on their protest, saying many liberal civic groups and political parties have staged protests with tents in central areas of Seoul over the past years.
Their move came after an incense altar and portraits of 304 victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry were removed from the square in March, five years after the deadly maritime disaster rocked the country.
