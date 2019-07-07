(LEAD) Finance, presidential policy chief to meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two top economic policymakers are expected to meet with the chiefs of three major conglomerates on Sunday to discuss Japan's export restrictions, sources said.
Officials are working out details of the envisioned meeting between Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Kim Sang-jo, presidential chief of staff for policy, as well as the three business leaders -- Hyundai Motor Co. Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo -- a person familiar with the matter said.
The meeting had originally been expected to include Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, but the two are unable to attend as they are on overseas business trips, the source said.
Sources said Lee has left for Japan to discuss Japan's export restrictions.
The Samsung heir apparent reportedly flew to Japan to meet with local business leaders to seek a breakthrough in Japan's export curbs following his meeting with SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son in Seoul last week.
On Monday, Japan said it would tighten regulations on exports of three materials used in chips and smartphone displays to Korea amid a widening dispute over Koreans who were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.
South Korean chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix Inc. will have difficulties finding alternative supply sources as Japan accounts for 70 to 90 percent of the production of the three materials.
South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday it will actively seek diplomatic countermeasures, including complaining to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the "retaliatory" export limits on high-tech materials.
The government is preparing to file a complaint with the WTO over Japan's restrictions on exports to Seoul of fluorine polyimide, photoresist and etching gas. Fluorine polyimide is used to make flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, and photoresist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to a semiconductor substrate. Etching gas is needed in the semiconductor fabrication process.
Separately, President Moon Jae-in is considering meeting with the leaders of the country's top 30 conglomerates at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday to share views on Japan's export limits, according to local reports.
