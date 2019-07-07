S. Korea to launch task force to handle lawsuits by global investors

Lone Star said it wanted to sell its 51 percent stake in KEB to Hana Financial Group Inc. in September 2007, but it failed to sell the stake after not obtaining approval from the government. In January 2012, it sold the KEB stake to Hana for about 4 trillion won. The National Tax Service slapped a 10 percent withholding tax amounting to 392 billion won on the proceeds from the sale.