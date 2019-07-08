Go to Contents
07:01 July 08, 2019

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Gov't, civil society should pull together to prevent S. Korea-Japan ties from worsening' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 top economic officials, business leaders meet; Lee Jae-yong visits Japan (Kookmin Daily)
-- Abe justifies economic retaliation by citing N.K. sanctions (Donga llbo)
-- Confirmation hearing today for Prosecutor General nominee Yoon Seok-youl (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Abe mentions N.K. sanctions, expands front in spat with S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Abe uses groundless security card in his attack on S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Abe even cites N.K. sanctions, says he 'can't trust S. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Abe cites N.K. sanctions to rationalize economic retaliation (Hankyoreh)
-- Companies move first, business leaders rush to Japan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Abe hints export control measure against S. Korea is linked to N.K. sanctions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hong Nam-ki, Kim Sang-jo meet corporate leaders to discuss measures to address Japan's economic retaliation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't starts to prepare response to retaliations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tensions spike ahead of hearing for prosecutor-general nominee (Korea Herald)
-- Moon acts to manage trade spat with Japan (Korea Times)
(END)

