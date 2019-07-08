All-Star Game starter Ryu Hyun-jin leads way for S. Korean MLB contingent in 1st half

Oh, who turns 37 next week, is in the final year of his contract with the Rockies and this could well be his last season in the majors. When he arrived home last October for the offseason, Oh told reporters that he wanted to pitch in South Korea again because he was physically and mentally drained from pitching overseas. The right-hander has been pitching away from home -- first in Japan and then in the majors -- since 2014, after spending the first nine years of his pro career with the Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).