Seoul stocks start lower on tech losses
09:22 July 08, 2019
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Monday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 26.54 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,084.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 2.08 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.06 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.01 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,176.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword