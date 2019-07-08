Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stock open

Seoul stocks start lower on tech losses

09:22 July 08, 2019

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Monday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 26.54 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,084.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 2.08 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.06 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.01 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,176.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.4 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK