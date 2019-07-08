Finance ministry to sell 3 tln won of debt
10:00 July 08, 2019
SEJONG, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday that it plans to sell 3 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) worth of debt to meet a temporary cash shortfall.
The ministry will sell 1.5 trillion won in debt with a maturity of 63 days twice, on July 17 and 24, according to the ministry.
The finance ministry is allowed to sell debt and borrow money from the country's central bank to resolve financial mismatches or to finance state projects.
