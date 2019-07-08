Former K League MVP Kim Shin-wook heads to China

Kim's K League 1 club, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, announced Monday that the 31-year-old has agreed to a transfer to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, under a mutual agreement between the two clubs, though Chinese media have reported that Kim has signed a three-year deal with 5 billion won (US$4.2 million) in annual salary and 7 billion won in transfer fee.

