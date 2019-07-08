S. Korean shares dip by almost 2 pct late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares sank by almost 2 percent late Monday morning, hit by U.S. job data that clouded hopes for a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Japan's export curbs also weighed on technology stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 37.51 points, or 1.74 percent, to reach 2,073.89 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics dipping 2.41 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 1.75 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.71 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.46 percent higher.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, fell 1.22 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, declined 1.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 8.3 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)