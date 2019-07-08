Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General nominee Yoon Seok-youl pledged unswerving efforts Monday for the sweeping reform of the prosecution, speaking at his confirmation hearing.
Yoon said he takes the view that state prosecutors "have been swayed" by political powers seriously, stressing the importance of their political neutrality.
"I will overhaul the organization, system and culture of the prosecution, considering what will be best for the people, while not forgetting the prosecution is a public servant for the people," he told the National Assembly session.
Last month, President Moon Jae-in picked him to lead the prosecution, which many regard as reflecting Moon's resolve to reform the influential organization, one of his key election pledges.
Yoon, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, faced a barrage of questions mainly from opposition lawmakers over his ethical standards and thoughts about contentious issues, including an investigative power reform between the prosecution and the police.
As for a proposed adjustment for investigative power between the prosecution and the police, Yoon said the prosecution needs to revamp itself by focusing on protecting the people and tackling corruption.
"Only from the perspective of the people, the prosecution will faithfully deliver its opinions based on its expertise and experience in the legislative process," he added.
Yoon is known for playing a pivotal role in looking into high-profile scandals that occurred under the former conservative governments of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
