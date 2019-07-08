(LEAD) Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 6-11)
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General nominee Yoon Seok-youl pledged unswerving efforts Monday for the sweeping reform of the prosecution, speaking at his confirmation hearing.
Yoon said he takes the view that state prosecutors "have been swayed" by political powers seriously, stressing the importance of their political neutrality.
"I will overhaul the organization, system and culture of the prosecution, considering what will be best for the people, while not forgetting the prosecution is a public servant for the people," he told the National Assembly session.
Last month, President Moon Jae-in picked him to lead the prosecution, which many regard as reflecting Moon's resolve to reform the influential organization, one of his key election pledges.
Yoon, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, faced a barrage of questions mainly from opposition lawmakers over his ethical standards and thoughts about contentious issues, including a reform of the balance of investigative powers between the prosecution and the police.
Yoon said he's not opposed to the prosecution reform bill itself, which has been fast-tracked, along with other key reform proposals.
The bill is designed to give police more authority, including the right to close investigations without prosecutors' consent.
The outgoing prosecution chief, Moon Moo-il, publicly criticized the parliamentary move, claiming that it is against the spirit of democracy.
In contrast, Yoon said he would respect lawmakers' legislative activity.
"I don't plan to disparage or resist a bill that was submitted to parliament," he said.
"But as an expert (on the criminal justice system), I will fully provide opinions to help produce a better law and won't place any burden on the National Assembly," he said.
Yoon stressed the need to increase cooperation between state prosecutors and police.
He said the prosecution needs to revamp itself by focusing on protecting the people and tackling corruption.
"Only from the perspective of the people, the prosecution will faithfully deliver its opinions based on its expertise and experience in the legislative process," he added.
Yoon is known for playing a pivotal role in looking into high-profile scandals that occurred under the former conservative governments of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)