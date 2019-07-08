Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Monday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key semiconductor materials as the Japanese move could have a negative impact on the global economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions run counter to the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
-----------------
Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2
SEJONG -- Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Monday that it is maintaining its rating on South Korea at "Aa2" with a stable rating outlook.
Moody's rating for Asia's fourth largest economy has been Aa2, the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, when it upgraded it from Aa3.
-----------------
N. Korea calls for self-reliant economy on late founder's death anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday urged its people to build a powerful economy based on the principle of "self-reliance" as the communist state marks the 25th anniversary of founding leader Kim Il-sung's death.
Kim Il-sung, who founded North Korea in 1948, died of a heart attack in 1994, and his son, Kim Jong-il, took over as leader. Kim Jong-il also died of a heart attack in late 2011, and one of his sons, Kim Jong-un, succeeded him as leader in the communist country's second hereditary succession of power.
-----------------
Police chief vows thorough probe into assault on Vietnamese woman
SEOUL -- South Korea's police chief on Monday expressed regrets over a recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.
Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, made the remarks during his talks with To Lam, Vietnamese minister of public security, in Seoul.
-----------------
Parliamentary speaker mulls sending delegation to N. Korea
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is expected to push for sending a delegation of lawmakers to North Korea in a bid to lay the groundwork for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, officials said Monday.
Moon plans to propose the idea to North Korea this week in a shift from his plan for an immediate inter-Korean parliamentary event, according to the parliamentary officials. Moon will hold a press conference Friday to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.
-----------------
S. Korea eyes 500 bln won for overseas smart city projects
SEOUL -- South Korea will invest 500 billion won (US$425 million) in overseas smart city projects to be built by local companies as it seeks to foster smart cities as a future growth driver, the transport ministry said Monday.
In partnership with local pension funds and private investors, the ministry aims to set up a Global Plant, Infrastructure and Smart City (PIS) fund worth 1.5 trillion won by December, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
-----------------
No. of visitors to major royal palaces in Seoul hits 5 mln in H1
SEOUL -- The number of people who visited the four main royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul surpassed the 5 million mark in the first half of the year for the first time in three years, the cultural authorities said Monday.
The four palaces from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) are Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu. Jongmyo Shrine is a place where the dynasty's kings conducted ancestral memorial ceremonies.
-----------------
Young S. Korean delegation to embark on historical field trip to China
SEOUL -- A team of 100 South Koreans are set to embark on a train journey across China to visit historical sites linked to the Korean government-in-exile against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The field trip comes as part of the government's broader efforts to commemorate the centennial of the establishment of the Korean Provisional Government in Shanghai that fought for the country's independence.
