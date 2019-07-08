Rival parties to send delegation to Japan over Tokyo's export curbs
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties agreed Monday to send a delegation to Japan this month as part of efforts to help resolve the problem of Tokyo's export curbs over a historical issue.
They also decided to adopt a parliamentary resolution during the ongoing extraordinary session that calls on Japan to retract the apparent retaliatory measure.
The agreement came at a meeting of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of three political parties.
"Moon proposed sending a bipartisan delegation to Japan. Without disagreement, the floor leaders decided to do so this month," Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, told reporters.
Japan has restricted exports of some high-tech materials to South Korea since late last week in apparent response to rulings by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.
Lee added that the parties agreed to adopt the resolution during a parliamentary plenary meeting to be held next week.
The floor leaders also plan to discuss details on the possible dispatch of a parliamentary delegation to North Korea in their next meeting with the speaker.
Moon is expected to propose sending a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Pyongyang when he holds a press conference on Friday.
