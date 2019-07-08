Go to Contents
Swimmers evacuated after shark spotted off Jeju

16:09 July 08, 2019

JEJU, South Korea, July 8 (Yonhap) -- A shark was spotted in waters off Hamdeok Beach on South Korea's resort island of Jeju on Monday, prompting local government officials to keep the beach off-limits for the protection of swimmers, municipal officials said.

About 100 swimmers were immediately evacuated from the beach after the animal was spotted around 12:30 p.m.

This image, taken from a video clip from the Jeju municipality on July 8, 2019, shows a suspected shark swimming in waters off Hamdeok Beach on South Korea's resort island of Jeju. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim Byung-yup, a marine life professor, confirmed from a videotape sent by the Jeju city government that the animal was a shark.

In April last year, an animal that looked like a great white shark, which had a length of 3 meters and a weight of 300 kilograms, was found dead in a net about 300 meters off the city of Geoje on the southern coast.

Before Monday's discovery, great white sharks were found in waters off the southeastern town of Yeongdeok, the western town of Boryeong, the eastern town of Goseong and Wan Island in the southwestern province of South Jeolla.

There have been seven cases involving shark attacks in South Korea since 1959, leaving six people killed and one injured, government data showed.

namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)

