(LEAD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on Japan on Monday to withdraw its recent export control against South Korean firms, describing it as an attempt to limit trade for a political purpose.
Breaking his strategic reticence on the sensitive issue, Moon said his administration will first make "calm" efforts to resolve it diplomatically.
S. Korea says it complies with anti-N.K. sanctions after Abe raises suspicion
SEOUL -- South Korea is faithfully complying with sanctions on North Korea, a foreign ministry official said Monday, a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the possibility of non-compliance, apparently to justify Tokyo's recent export restrictions against Seoul.
In a debate hosted by Japan's BS Fuji TV, Abe said it is a matter of course to suspect that South Korea may not abide by sanctions on the North because it did not keep to an agreement with Tokyo over the issue of wartime forced labor.
Localization sets UNESCO-listed Korean neo-Confucian academies apart from Chinese originals
SEOUL -- Succeeding in a second attempt to make it on the UNESCO World Heritage List, a group of nine historic South Korean new-Confucian institutes were inscribed on the list last week, proving their value as distinctive from those in China, the country of neo-Confucianism's origin.
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee confirmed the inscription of the group of nine "seowon," or neo-Confucian academies, on the World Heritage List in its 43rd session in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
SEOUL -- A new contingent of South Korean troops will be deployed to South Sudan later this month to carry out U.N. peacekeeping operations, the Army said Monday.
A send-off ceremony took place in Incheon, west of Seoul, for more than 280 rotational troops to serve at the Hanbit unit in the African country for eight months.
SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
SEOUL -- A senior official of broadcaster SBS resigned Monday over allegations of surreptitiously taking a photo of a woman with a digital camera, the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster accepted a resignation letter submitted by Kim Sung-joon, a 55-year-old editorial writer at the broadcaster and formerly one of its top anchormen.
(LEAD) Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2
SEJONG -- Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Monday that it is maintaining its rating on South Korea at "Aa2" with a stable rating outlook.
Moody's rating for Asia's fourth largest economy has been Aa2, the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, when the rating agency upgraded it from Aa3.
Police chief vows thorough probe into assault on Vietnamese woman
SEOUL -- South Korea's police chief on Monday expressed regrets over a recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.
Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, made the remarks during his talks with To Lam, Vietnamese minister of public security, in Seoul.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks sink to more than 1-month low on dashed hopes for U.S. rate cut
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks sank over 2 percent to hit their lowest point in more than a month on Monday as strong U.S. job data clouded hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Korean won dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 46.42 points, or 2.2 percent, to close at 2,064.17, its lowest since May 31, when the corresponding figure was 2,041.74. Trade volume was moderate at 507 million shares worth 4.27 trillion won (US$3.91 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 839 to 44.
Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General nominee Yoon Seok-youl pledged unswerving efforts Monday for the sweeping reform of the prosecution, speaking at his confirmation hearing.
Yoon said he takes the view that state prosecutors "have been swayed" by political powers seriously, stressing the importance of their political neutrality.
