AI, cloud computing essential for SMEs' innovation: minister
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's small- and medium-sized enterprises should seek cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology-based innovation to stay afloat, the SMEs minister said Monday.
In a press conference held in Seoul, SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun said, "Smart factories and autonomous vehicles should come with advanced technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, to grow into new industries."
To help SMEs apply AI and cloud computing technologies to their manufacturing facilities, her ministry will seek to establish a national data center for smaller companies and venture startups, Park said.
"Korean companies have stored all of their data in either Amazon or Google data centers and relied on their analysis (for business operations). If the U.S. companies suddenly stop supplying data, what will happen to them?," the minister said.
