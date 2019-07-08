S. Korean tourist found dead in New Zealand
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean tourist has been found dead in New Zealand after he went missing while trekking in a national park, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The body of the missing man in his 20s was found in a valley in Arthur's Pass National Park in the South Island of New Zealand, about 150 kilometers away from the main city of Christchurch, at around 2 p.m. Sunday (local time), the ministry said in a release.
He had been missing since Saturday afternoon.
The South Korean Embassy in New Zealand informed the victim's family of the news as soon as they were notified by the New Zealand authorities and plans to provide full assistance to ensure the return of the man's body, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)