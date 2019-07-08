Experimental play catches eyes of 'thumb tribe'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Before a play or theatrical performance starts, audiences usually hear a familiar pre-curtain announcement:
"Please note that use of mobile phones, including text messaging, is prohibited during the performance."
But at the play "#Without Me," which will start on Friday at Extreme Theater in northern Seoul, audience members are encouraged to turn on their smartphone and are invited to an open chat room on Kakao Talk, the largest mobile messaging application in South Korea.
On a large screen on one side of the small stage, the chat room is shown in real-time. While actors and actresses hastily greet the audience, the play begins.
Jin-wook, a shiftless college student in his 20s, is on a day trip after being rejected by Mi-sun, a pretty girl in his school. On his way, he keeps sending messages to Mi-sun, but she remains silent.
When Mi-sun finally sends him a message saying that she has something to tell him, he asks those in attendance for some advice.
"Although Mi-sun replied to me hours after my first message, she wants to meet me," he said. "Friends, tell me what to do. Should I meet her? Does she like me?"
On the screen, messages from the audience scroll up swiftly and Jin-wook reads them out loud.
"Everybody says it is not the right time to say I like her," he disappointedly says. "Yes, yes. I won't meet her. Thank you."
The communication between the cast and the audience continues until the end of the play as Jin-wook decides to confess his feelings to Mi-sun.
He and the audience together select his outfit for the appointment with Mi-sun and think about the perfect words to express his love.
"#Without Me" is the first theatrical play using Kakao Talk in Daehangno, a special district for performing culture like plays and musicals in northern Seoul, and encouraging spectators to participate in the play.
"I've been seeking ways to get people involved in the drama," director Park Sang-hyeop said in a press rehearsal in Seoul on Monday. "Audiences not only enjoy the play but also become the actor's friends and give him advice."
As Kakao Talk is the mobile chat application that nearly all South Koreans use every day to communicate, he chose the program instead of other social media, like Facebook and Twitter.
And young people who are familiar with texting and mobile chatting are the biggest fans of the play, he said.
"During the play, we are often surprised by their humorous, creative messages popping up on the screen," he said. "These messages make people laugh and boom up the lively atmosphere and vibe."
