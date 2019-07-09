Go to Contents
06:54 July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon indicates plan B against Japan's export restrictions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions (Donga llbo)
-- Moon warns Abe over possible losses on Korean firms (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon warns inevitable action against Japan (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's future industries also affected by Japan's export restrictions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon urges inevitable actions when local firms incur losses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon warns of possible actions against 'possible losses incurred on firms' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon warns Japan, leaves possibility of discussions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon warns of actions against Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean stocks plunge on Japan's restrictions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon warns Japan about trade restrictions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to cancel export controls on tech supplies (Korea Herald)
-- Moon slams Abe's motive behind curbs (Korea Times)
(END)

