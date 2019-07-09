(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 9)

There were high public expectations for the prosecution after the launch of the liberal Moon Jae-in administration two years ago. Those hopes were dashed. In a Realmeter survey last month on the credibility of different groups, only 3.5 percent of the respondents trusted the prosecution, just above lawmakers at 2.4 percent. That reflects deep-rooted public distrust of the prosecution. Whenever scandals involving the government broke out, the prosecution behaved as if they only served the interests of the ruling party. The prosecution abused its power to search and seize, as well as to summon suspects for further investigation.