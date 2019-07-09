Go to Contents
1 dead, 5 saved after fishing boat capsizes off south coast

08:38 July 09, 2019

TONGYEONG, South Korea, July 9 (Yonhap) -- One fisherman died after a fishing boat with six people aboard capsized off the south coast of South Korea on Tuesday, maritime police said.

The 8.55-ton Minseong-ho capsized in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Maemul Island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, around 3:42 a.m. The 24-year-old Sri Lankan fisherman was found dead inside the boat, while the remaining five fishermen were rescued.

After hearing a radio call from the Tongyeong Fishery Communications Bureau that the boat had overturned, the Coast Guard sent 26 patrol boats, four airplanes, a Navy vessel and three other fishing boats to the scene to save the crew members.

At the time of the accident, the boat was sailing in high waves of 2-2.5 meters. The Coast Guard said the boat overturned while using a sonar fish detector, adding it is looking into what caused the boat to capsize.

This photo, released by the Coast Guard on July 9, 2019, shows crew members of the Minseong-ho, a fishing boat, being rescued in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Maemul Island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

namsh@yna.co.kr
