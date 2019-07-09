Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stock open

Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains

09:21 July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as investors scooped up oversold shares such as major tech firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.37 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,070.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large cap stocks traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.13 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.44 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.41 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,179.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK