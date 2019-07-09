Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
09:21 July 09, 2019
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as investors scooped up oversold shares such as major tech firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.37 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,070.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large cap stocks traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.13 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.44 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close.
