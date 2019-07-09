Tax revenue tallied at 139.5 tln won through May
09:40 July 09, 2019
SEJONG, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 139.5 trillion won (US$118.2 billion) in taxes in the first five months of the year, 1.2 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The government spent 154.6 trillion won in the January-May period, up 12.3 trillion won from the same period last year. The spending in the first five months represents 53 percent of this year's planned budget spending of 291.9 trillion won.
In May alone, tax revenue reached 30.2 trillion won, down 700 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.
