(LEAD) Hyundai revamps R&D division to develop future mobility

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has reorganized its research and development division to better cope with growing demands for next-generation vehicles.
Hyundai has streamlined five existing functions -- project management (PM), design, electronics, vehicle performance and powertrain -- into integrated product development, system development and strengthened PM functions to quickly respond to market demands and improve profitability, the company said in a statement.
The integrated product development team will be in charge of developing the architecture of a new vehicle and improving the model's performance. The system development team is responsible for developing technologies for a new model. The expanded PM team handles the overall vehicle development process, it said.
Hyundai said the integration will streamline the development process by accelerating the communication and decision-making process.
"The reorganization will allow agile decision-making and more efficient communication, enabling us to expedite our response to changing global markets and swiftly adopt emerging technologies," Albert Biermann, head of the R&D division at the group, said in the statement.
