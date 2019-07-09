Gwangju-based media artists to stage exhibition in London
LONDON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- A group of media artists from the southern South Korean city of Gwangju will stage a special exhibition in Britain this month in celebration of the city's redesignation as a UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts, organizers have said.
The exhibition, "Circulation Metaphor," will run from July 23 to Sept. 7 at the Korean Cultural Centre UK, located near Trafalgar Square in central London, according to the Korean cultural promotion agency.
Jointly arranged by the Gwangju Museum of Art and the Asia Culture Center, the show will bring together works by six promising Gwangju-based media artists selected by the museum -- Park Sang-hwa, Park Se-hee, Son Bong-chae, Lee Jeong-lok, Jung Ki-hyun and Jeong Jeong-ju.
Also on display will be "Try Triangle," a collaboration by three residing artists at the Asia Culture Center -- Earl Park, Kim Jeong-hwan and Bae Jeong-sik.
Dealing with the subject matter of "circulation between nature and human," the exhibits will visualize artistic observations on birth and death as well as coexistence and circulation, according to the Korean Cultural Centre.
Four of the participating artists, including Park Sang-hwa and Park Se-hee, will show up in the show's opening ceremony on July 22 to share their artistic inspirations and objectives with the public.
"I hope this exhibition could become a chance to introduce the perspectives and artworks of Korean media artists to the British public," an official at the Korean Embassy in London said.
Gwangju was first named a UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts in 2014 under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network program, which was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development. The city was redesignated to retain the title in May this year. Currently about 180 cities make up the UNESCO network, representing creative fields such as gastronomy, literature and film.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)